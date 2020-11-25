Thanksgiving travelers brave Charlotte Douglas despite COVID-19 concerns, CDC warnings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thanksgiving is tomorrow and passengers are flying out from Charlotte Douglas International Airport amid rising COVID-19 cases and warnings from government officials about traveling.

“The year is coming to an end and we’re going to make sure we self-quarantine when we get back,” said Thomas Parker who is traveling to Dallas for his first NFL game. “We have hand sanitizer on deck and we have Lysol wipes and things like that so my biggest concern is making sure to quarantine and make sure I don’t go around anybody else when I get back.”

Last week, the CDC said it recommends Americans do not travel during the Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the virus. CDC official Henry Walke said the travel recommendation is a “strong recommendation,” but not a requirement.

Despite the warnings, Collin Bjorklund and Whitney Mears said they are heading to Washington for the holiday.

“The time is now. Do it while you can,” said Bjorklund. “If things really did shut down, you’re going to look at in in the past and say, ‘man, I wish I did that.’”

More than 17,000 passengers are expected to fly through Charlotte Douglas on one of its busiest travel days of the year. That’s down by almost half from last year. AAA said the decrease is due to COVID-19.

Passengers inside @CLTAirport are traveling anyway despite the CDC warning against it. With their masks on and somewhat socially distancing they’re waiting patiently to get to their destination @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/KN0oT0XSJH — Jamal Goss (@GossJamalFox46) November 25, 2020

FOX 46 captured crowds of passengers waiting to check in for their flights Wednesday morning. There was little social distancing, but travelers were wearing masks.

Airport officials said they are reminding people about the rules, so passengers can get to their destinations safely.

“It feels like they are doing a good job with keeping people safe,” said Hanna Sharvin who is traveling with her one-month-old. “I don’t feel unsafe at any point during the flights that we take.”

CDC officials said they were also posting recommendations on their website on how to stay safe during the holidays for those Americans that do choose to travel.

