Testing sites in Mecklenburg County backed up due to record turnout

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Record-high turnout is turning testing sites across Mecklenburg County into parking lots.

“I started way at the back and made my way up this way,” Brittney Gaston said before getting her test.

Drivers in line at the testing site on Remount Road said they showed up an hour before the site opened and still had to wait nearly five hours to make it to the front.

“Is there anything that the county can do to get these people through the line quicker?” Fox 46’s Taylor Young asked.

“Unfortunately, not really. Our testing partners are doing everything possible to be as efficient as possible with the testing,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said.

Dr. Washington says unprecedented COVID-19 transmission is the leading force behind the back-up. County sites are seeing five times more people this week compared to this time last year.

“I was having symptoms, just a sore throat, runny nose and a few body aches,” Gaston said.

Testing staff say another factor contributing to long lines is people showing up who do not have symptoms but need to prove they do not have Covid for work or school.

“We really want to see the people who really are sick right now, who really need that test who really don’t know how contagious they are, so we really want to get those people in first, but it is really unfortunate that some of those people have to get turned away at the end,” Andor Labs Field Administrator Andre Ross said.

“Do you think there should be a separate location for those who are not showing symptoms to free up space for those who most likely are sick?” Taylor Young asked Dr. Washington.

“It’s very difficult to obviously desegregate those testing sites to have lines for sick people versus lines for non-sick people,” he said.

The county said it is expected a shipment of at-home COVID tests this week, but do not know exactly how much.