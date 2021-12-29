‘Testing patience.’ Wait times for Charlotte area COVID testing sites vary

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotteans were left waiting for hours in their cars Wednesday, as drive-up COVID testing sites are struggling to keep up with demand.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29, StarMed opened up a new testing site on South Boulevard but the wait still ended up being three to four hours.

FOX 46 visited six different testing sites to check the wait times and found two with wait times less than three hours.

The East Stonewall AME Zion Church testing site, on Griers Grove Road, had about an hour and a half wait time.

The Novant Health Clinic, on Baldwin Avenue, had no wait for COVID testing. Walk-ins are welcome and staff said it had been pretty slow all day.

“I also tried to make an appointment with Walgreens, the drive-thru, and that didn’t work either, it’s backed up all the way till past [January 3rd]. So by that time, with the new CDC guidelines and the five-day quarantine, it would be over by then pretty much,” Cierra Jones, who was getting tested at the Zion Church Clinic, explained.

If you’re looking for a clinic to get tested, FOX 46 recommends driving around and looking for the shortest line, otherwise, you’ll be sitting in the same spot for most of the day. Click here for locations.