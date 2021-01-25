Tablets helping unite seniors with family members for first time since pandemic began

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Groups of industry leaders are pushing for more patients and residents at assisted living facilities to have access to devices that allow for video chatting.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people in hospitals and care facilities to be alone for weeks and months at a time.



Covid Tech Connect hopes to deliver 20,000 free tablet devices to people across the country. Right now, some of those devices are already being used by medical facilities in the Charlotte area.

The Citadel at Myers Park has been closed to visitors since March 10. When North Carolina declared a state of emergency, a sign was posted on the front door allowing only workers inside.

“Residents were getting very nervous because we have families come and visit regularly,” said activities director, Celeste May.

With visits put on hold, dementia residents living on upper floors of The Citadel felt forgotten. A visit through a window wasn’t possible.

“Those residents those were the ones who have been impacted the most by the pandemic because they have dementia, they don’t know where their son or their kids are they haven’t seen them,” said May.

With a little research staff at The Citadel found Covid Tech Connect, which offered the facility a handful of free tablets. For the first time in months some residents saw their family for the first time.

“It was an emotional moment for all of us. The staff was crying, or administrator was crying,” said May.

“The reaction has been incredible. I think it’s not that they haven’t thought of it, but I think they just have so much else going on,” said Anjali Kumar, who was part of the group that started Covid Tech Connect.

Through fundraising efforts and connections within the industry, Covid Tech Connect has had about 20,000 tablets donated for free. They are shipped to hospitals and care facilities at no charge.

“The connection that these sort of devices can provide will be there forever,” said Kumar.

Organizers say right now they have about 8,000 tablets ready to ship out, but in order to deliver the devices, care facilities and hospitals need to request them.



To find out how you can request a device,