Sycamore Brewing in South End ‘pausing operations’ due to COVID restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sycamore Brewing in South End Charlotte announced on social media they are ‘pausing taproom operations’ at its Hawkins Street location until further notice, effective Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, we have offered an outdoor-only experience since March, and as the weather has turned colder, this option has become less feasible,” Sycamore Brewing said.

Sycamore Brewing said it hopes to be able to resume taproom operations sometime early in the new year, with the same ‘warm and fun experience’ that they have come to be known for.

“We are extremely thankful for the support we have seen from our Charlotte community in this very strange and difficult time. Through every closure and pivot, you—our loyal Sycamore fans—have always been there to continue to support the brewery, and we are immensely grateful,” they said.

Sycamore Brewing will continue to operate its delivery and pickup options while its taproom is closed at SycamoreBrew.com.

Further clarification from Sycamore Brewing:

“We decided to close willingly. There were, to our knowledge, no COVID cases at the Sycamore taproom. Our taproom staff will be working as delivery staff during our voluntary and temporary shut-down. This closure will obviously hurt financially, however it seems like the safest and best course of action at this time. We look forward to raising our glasses together again this spring.”

