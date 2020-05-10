Sunday’s COVID-19 stats in the Carolinas

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released the latest coronavirus statistics Sunday morning.

There are now 14,757 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 404 more cases than yesterday. Three additional deaths have been confirmed raisin the state total to 547. More than 192,000 test have been performed, 6,000 more in the last 24 hours.

Catawba County reported a second death on Sunday, saying the individual was in their 70’s and had underlying health conditions.

Businesses and retail began reopening this weekend including South Park Mall on Saturday. Carolina Place Mall reopens Tuesday and Northlake Mall reopens on Monday, May 18, at 11 a.m. Salons and beauty and cosmetic businesses remain closed and restaurants are still not permitted to allow dine-in services. Those services are not permissible until Phase 2, which if all goes well, will be towards the end of the month.

Phase 1 does allow state parks to reopen.

Meanwhile South Carolina has sped up the reopening process. Beginning on Monday restaurants will now be allowed to offer dine-in services and salons and cosmetics businesses will be allowed to reopen.

RELATED VIDEO: