Nearly 500 new NC cases as testing continues to see big spike

The North Carolina Department of Health released the latest statistics on Sunday for the coronavirus pandemic.

497 more cases and seven additional deaths were reported since yesterday. There are now 23,222 confirmed cases and 744 deaths statewide.

Testing across North Carolina has seen a huge spike in recent days. Nearly 7,000 test have been performed since yesterday for a total of close to 337,000 to date. Just under 600 patients remain hospitalized.

The state entered phase two on this Memorial Day weekend. Cosmetic and beauty salons were allowed to reopen and dine-in service at restaurants with social distancing restrictions are also allowed. Fitness centers and church services were still prohibited. President Trump issued an order defying governors, and allowing places of worship to do indoor services.