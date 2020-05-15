Summer school programs still open during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If you are a parent heading back to work and looking for a summer camp, you are not alone. But how do you find one and what can you expect now?

Most summer camps near charlotte will operate at half capacity. Several employees have been laid off and childcare services now have to follow more state guidelines because of the coronavirus.

Diana Detomaso is adding safety measures at Ms. Dee Dee’s After School and Summer Camp. It’s one place near Charlotte parents are trusting to keep their children safe during the pandemic.

“They want to be able to see that their kids are happy, taken care of and that they are safe,” Detomaso said. “We are still implementing the checking the temperatures, parents have to answer the questions about whether any of their children have been sick,” Detomaso said. “They’re only allowed to drop their children off at the door.”

Less than 30 children are enrolled in programs right now. Normally it would be more than 200. Only 95 kids have been enrolled in summer camps starting June 1. Their parents are fighting on the frontlines against coronavirus.

Most camps will continue this year but with safety guidelines in place. North Carolina Health and Human Services have posted the rules for childcare services on its website. FOX 46 is getting results for parents. We found some summer camp that will be open. Boy Scouts of America will host half of its counselors and scouts. Bethlehem Center of Charlotte is operating with fewer programs and instructors.

Adrianne Hobbs with the YMCA of Greater Charlotte said they would have about 2,800 campers this summer instead of 5,000.

“We’re excited about this summer, we are learning what the new normal is here but we are excited to still be able to provide opportunities for our families,” Hobbs said. “Kids just need to be kids they need to run around they need to play games and have fun.”

With school over for the year, parents can look forward to some camps starting early. Detomaso said her summer camp will start early because some parents are going back to work soon. Some summer camps still have openings for campers. You can reach out to them directly to enroll your child.