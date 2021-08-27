Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Want $100? NCDHHS summer cash card program ends next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s $100 cash card program for those getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is ending next week, four weeks after the program began.

The campaign, which was announced Aug. 3, was always scheduled to end Aug. 31, or until available cards ran out. Next Tuesday will be the last day that those 18 and older who are getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can receive $100 at participating vaccination sites.

“Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away,” said Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this month. “The delta variant is highly contagious, and the vast majority of severe cases are among those who are not vaccinated. We are using every tool in the toolbox to get more people to get their shots— don’t wait until it’s too late.”

The incentive was introduced earlier this month as COVID-19 cases in North Carolina began to sharply increase – and the numbers have gotten significantly worse since then. In fact, on Thursday, the state reported more than 8,600 cases.

It’s the most cases reported since Feb. 3, when 12,079 new cases were reported. That day saw a data delay accounting for more than 7,000 of those.

The state was previously offering $25 Summer Cards to those getting their first dose or to the person who was driving someone else to get vaccinated.

Through Aug. 31, the state will continue to offer the $25 cards to those who drive others to their vaccination appointment. Drivers will receive a $25 card each time they take someone to a first dose appointment after the person has received their shot.

There is no limit to how many times a driver can take someone to get their first dose, but only one card will be given out at a time and only when available.

The cash cards are meant to offset the time and transportation costs that go along with getting vaccinated, according to the state.

“This is an expansion of our successful $25 Summer Card,” said NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Health Kody Kinsley when the program was announced. “It’s a part of the nationwide effort to get more people vaccinated to stop the severe illness, hospitalization and death being caused by the Delta variant which, unfortunately, is now dominant in North Carolina. We know that many people want to get vaccinated but are concerned about taking time off work or can’t afford transportation. The $100 Summer Cards should be a big help.”

Vaccination numbers have been slowly rising in North Carolina. The latest statistics show that 65 percent of adults in the state have had at least one shot, while 60 percent are fully vaccinated.

For those interested in taking part in the Summer Card program, call 888-675-4567 or click here for more information.