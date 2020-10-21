State health officials: Trump rally attendees should get tested for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mass gatherings, like President Trump’s campaign rally in Gastonia, could become super spreaders for the coronavirus. That is why state health officials are urging attendees to get tested.

“People who have attended a mass gathering of any kind, including rallies, are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Kelly Haight Connor.

Before dawn Wednesday, supporters began lining up for the president’s rally, which was expected to bring in 15,000 people.

One senior citizen who showed up early said being in a large crowd, during a pandemic, did not concern her at all.

“No not at all,” the woman said. “Not at all. I’m glad to be here. I’m very excited.”

This comes on the same day state health officials are sounding alarms over an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19. Last Thursday and Friday saw the highest number of daily cases reported since the start of the pandemic, health officials said.

At a news conference, Gov. Cooper announced the state will remain “paused” in Phase 3 for another three weeks. This comes as the state reports 1,842 new cases of the coronavirus.

“Our numbers continue to be higher than we want,” said Cooper. “So our work to prevent the spread of this virus remains critical.”

Cooper urged local health departments to step up efforts and called for “greater enforcement,” including fines,” for businesses who violate the order.

“We hope that greater enforcement, strong community leadership and more people doing the right things,” Cooper said, “can lower these numbers.”

Hospitalizations are also on the rise. On Wednesday, the state reported 1,219 people currently in the hospital with COVID-19. Smaller hospitals are feeling the strain, officials said.

Dozens of North Carolina physicians recently sent a letter to Trump’s campaign urging the president to cancel his rallies for health reasons.

“As this pandemic continues, I know it’s difficult and tiring to keep up our guard,” said Cooper. “Especially, when we’re gathered with people we love. But it’s necessary. No one wants to spread COVID-19 accidentally to friends or family, so we must keep prevention at the forefront.”

“Wearing a mask is an easy way to protect our communities and look out for each other,” the governor added. “Confronting the virus head on, and doing our part as individuals, is good for our health and it’s good for our economy.”

With outdoor gatherings still restricted to 50 people, and COVID-19 clusters linked to several large events, FOX 46 asked the governor’s office about the president’s rally.

We were referred to the NCDHHS, which said first amendment activities are exempt.

“While activities constituting the exercise of First Amendment rights are exempt from the requirements of the Governor’s Executive Orders, large gatherings increase the risk of spreading COVID-19,” said Haight Connor.

Social distancing, washing hands often and wearing face coverings are the best tools to slow the spread, she said.

“Which is why North Carolina has a mask mandate,” she added, “that everyone, including those at rallies, should follow.”

In the past two weeks, the state has seen an increase in COVID-19 clusters in social gatherings, according to NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

“Any time people come together there’s a risk of getting the virus,” she said, adding: “Ignoring the virus does not make it go away. Just the opposite.”

FOX 46 reached out to the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services for comment on the president’s rally but did not hear back.

NCDHHS Statement on President Trump Rally:

