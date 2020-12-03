State officials say COVID vaccine coming as early as Dec. 15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Some sobering news came from NC officials on Thursday.

The state is now reporting more than 5,600 new cases and more than 2,100 hospitalizations. Both put the state at the highest levels since the pandemic started with the percent positive rate at 10.1 percent. That has some wondering about the vaccine.

Officials say the earliest the state could be seeing a COVID-19 vaccine in the area is around Dec. 15, but it is still being worked out on how much of the vaccine will be here and we need to emphasize that there are priority groups.

Doctor Mandy Cohen laid out what she knew on the vaccine distribution Thursday afternoon. She says some details are still being worked out and that the first week of the vaccine rollout will be to those health care workers at the highest risk.

By week two, they will likely be expanding that to long-term care facilities if they have enough of the vaccine.

That’s one of the things they just don’t know yet, but if all goes as planned, that means those facilities could have the vaccine around Christmas.

Cohen says a good portion of the rollout in North Carolina will depend on the specifics of the emergency use authorization and federal recommendations, which could be coming within the next week.

“It’ll authorize use of the vaccine and for what population it will be authorized for. That will inform who can get vaccinated,” Dr. Cohen said. “We think the earliest that could happen is probably around December 15. That’s what we’re planning for at this point. Could be a few days earlier, could be a few days later.”

Cohen says the new vaccine should be coming in once a week, but because of the storage process for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, not every hospital will see the vaccine immediately and it will still be months before the average person can get the vaccine.

