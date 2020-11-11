State officials plead for limited holiday gatherings as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina shattered the record for new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, more than 3,000 new cases have been reported.

Positive results climbing almost 8 percent. Right now, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 3,119 positive cases in the state and 1,246 people have been hospitalized.

“We need everyone focused on how to keep safe this holiday season,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

With the holidays approaching, studies show the average American will travel just 500 miles this Thanksgiving, a decrease of more than 50 percent from last year. Gov. Cooper has limited indoor gatherings to 10 people or less.

“I mean like, in order for us to slow it down, you got to stay home,” Samuel Bell said.

While some people FOX 46 spoke with are agreeing with the governor and hoping to remain in phase three for a while, others say businesses are being impacted.

“It’s hard for businesses to stay open without customers,” one business owner told FOX 46.

On Wednesday, Governor Cooper tweeted, saying “high case counts, including our highest day ever today, and other key metrics are why North Carolina is staying paused in phase 3 while we lower the indoor gathering limit to 10.”

He’s also asking people to be creative this Thanksgiving and limit gatherings.

“Find a way that works for your family and know that your sacrifice is helping all of our state,” he said.

