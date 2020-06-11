State lawmakers send bill to Gov. Cooper temporarily waiving DMV road tests for teen drivers

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The state general assembly has sent a bill to the desk of Governor Cooper that would temporarily waive DMV road tests to allow teen drivers to receive a limited provisional license.

Senate Bill 158 states that the applicant must meet all other requirements to obtain the license, which includes passing driver’s ed and at least 60 hours of supervised driving.

It also says any driver who receives a waiver must pass a road test to obtain their full level 3 provisional license in the future.

The final version of Senate Bill 158 is more limited in scope than some earlier versions. The waiver applies only for beginning drivers age 18 or under who are seeking a Level 2 provisional license, and it will expire when the DMV goes back to offering the tests again.

The bill would also provide temporary accommodations for students enrolled in driver’s education in the spring 2020 semester if they have completed at least 15 hours of classroom instruction and a minimum of six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction.

Gov. Cooper has 10 days to sign it, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature.