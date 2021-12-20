State health officials warn of the spread of Omicron COVID-19 variant

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Leading state health officials are sending a dire warning as the Omicron variant suddenly became the most common strain of COVID-19 in the U.S.

“The newest variant of COVID-19, Omicron, is the most contagious we’ve seen yet. And will likely set record high daily case numbers in the coming weeks,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Cohen said the state could see upwards of 10,000 positive cases a day in a matter of weeks.

As families plan to gather for Christmas and New Year’s, health officials are urging people to get boosted, if they’ve already gotten their vaccines. Health officials say only people who are fully vaccinated should travel during the holidays. They also urge people to get tested a few days before their trip.

While Cohen says most Omicron symptoms have been mild, she is concerned about the strain this could place on the state’s hospital system. She also points out there has been decreased effectiveness of monoclonal antibody treatments.

“We’ll be in January with a very contagious virus without a treatment that really works,” said Cohen.

As health officials urge booster shots, some places are now requiring them. Queens University announced they will require students, faculty, and staff to receive a booster shot by February 15. Duke University announced a similar requirement on Monday.

Cohen says it’s possible the definition of “fully vaccinated” may change soon to require booster shots.

“I anticipate that is something that will come in the early part of next year,” said Cohen.