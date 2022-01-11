Starting Wednesday, masks will be required for students and staff in Cabarrus County Schools

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Starting Wednesday, masks will be required for students, teachers, and parents in Cabarrus County Schools.

The school district just released new numbers that show a big rise in COVID cases since winter break.

A surge in COVID cases and quarantines had the Cabarrus County School Board voting 4-3 to make students and teachers mask up again prompting mixed reactions from parents.

“I feel like it’s a personal decision but if there is an uptick in cases and they feel like this is what they need to do, I’m not mad about it,” said Brandi King, a Cabarrus County Schools parent.

Masks have been optional in Cabarrus County Schools since right before Halloween, but the recent rise in COVID cases has the school district switching back Wednesday to mandating masks through January 24.

“Per the CDC and the government, they’re conflicting on those guidelines for cloth masks and the kids don’t wear them properly anyway, so I think they can have them as an option but I don’t think they should be mandated,” said Alissa Palumbo, another parent in Cabarrus County Schools.

Queen City News crunched the latest numbers.

Cabarrus County Schools has more than triple the new COVID cases in both students and staff compared with the most recent numbers before winter break.

Quarantines almost quadrupled for staff and almost doubled for students since the return from winter break.

“It’s safe to wear masks, I always wear masks even when I go outside, anywhere I go, I wear masks,” said Vimala Rimal Chaudhary, a parent in Cabarrus County Schools.

The mask mandate should cut down on quarantines because state guidance says if a student is a close contact with someone who has COVID and both people were wearing masks, the student doesn’t have to quarantine.

The mandate starts Wednesday and runs through January 24. There are some exceptions, including sports, art performances, and extra-curricular activities.