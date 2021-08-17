StarMed seeks to fill positions with COVID-19 testing in NC skyrocketing

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The testing demand across North Carolina has doubled in less than a month.

Cars have been wrapping around the parking lot of the mobile testing side for weeks.

“It is non-stop from 8:30 in the morning till 6 pm at night, and if you are on the line, we still continue just to make sure that we finish everybody,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Piramzadiam said.

He said the number of people coming through the site has doubled in the last four consecutive weeks, the majority for testing.

“We had this whole lull for the past few months, where it was mostly people that were getting it from travel or more so exposed. But the positive rates were very low at the time. Unfortunately, with the rates so high, there are a lot of sick people,” Dr. Piramzadiam said.

The site has administered about 30% more vaccine doses in the last week.

I’m not trying to get him sick,” Heather Lafleur said right after receiving her first dose. “I’m a conspiracy theorist, you know what I mean? I was like line, ‘I’m not getting it.’ But that ego part of me, it’s worth letting go for the health of my husband and my family.”

Dr. Piramzadiam said the $100 vaccination incentive is also driving more people in. To keep up with the demand for both shots and tests, the healthcare system is holding a job fair Wednesday at 10 a.m.

“We are looking for anyone with a medical background, non-medical background. We can teach people on the job. We are looking for anyone willing to help us out,” Dr. Piramzadiam said.

You can find more information about the job fair here.