StarMed offers free COVID-19 testing to Mecktoberfest attendees

Hundreds of people showed up at the free COVID19 testing site at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery Saturday.

People told Fox 46 they wanted to be tested after a couple of positive cases were linked to Mecktoberfest. Mecklenburg County Health Officials confirmed the cases.

Cell phone video surfaced showing people partying, drinking beer, with very little social distancing during the Mecktoberfest event at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, September 26.

“We were here during the event last week and at least I was. I wanted to make sure I didn’t get anything from it,” said Jacob Barrett, he attended Mecktoberfest.

When the pandemic first began OMB’s owner said he would pay attention to the number of people he had inside.

“I can control the number of people who come into my establishment,” said John Marrino, OMB’s owner.

StarMed came to the rescue and offered free testing at OMB Saturday for people who are now concerned they could’ve gotten the virus at Mecktoberfest.

“We can’t tell people what they should and shouldn’t be doing. I think everybody should be responsible and be aware of what is happening in our society right now. Everybody should be wearing your masks and social distancing and following all protocols the CDC recommends,” said Tracey Hummell, StarMed.

Not as many people showed up for testing as seen in the video, but for those who did Fox 46 asked about attending the event in the first place.

“I think it’s I don’t know a good question. Naturally, people want to get out and escape everything that’s happening but I think most people are still trying to take the precautions,” said Barrett.

Fox 46 has been told at least 100 people were tested Saturday at the free testing site. According to social media posts, local businesses like Hatties and Tommy’s Pub have cut ties with OMB since the controversy saying “doing what’s right can sometimes cost you money.”