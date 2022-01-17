StarMed hours varying Tuesday due to lingering effects of winter storm

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — StarMed Healthcare will have varying hours of operation per location Tuesday due to lingering effects of the winter storm this past weekend.

“Patients who need COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, or antibody treatment should visit starmed.care to find out the status of the nearest StarMed Healthcare location. Some locations will have limited hours Tuesday because of continuing icy road issues, while others will operate on a normal schedule because they weren’t affect as much by the ice and snow,” said a spokesperson of StarMed in a statement to Queen City News.