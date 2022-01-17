StarMed hours varying Tuesday due to lingering effects of winter storm

Coronavirus in North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — StarMed Healthcare will have varying hours of operation per location Tuesday due to lingering effects of the winter storm this past weekend.

COVID-19 Resources

Here’s how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in North and South Carolina

Need a COVID test? Here’s some ways you can get one in the Charlotte area

“Patients who need COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, or antibody treatment should visit starmed.care to find out the status of the nearest StarMed Healthcare location. Some locations will have limited hours Tuesday because of continuing icy road issues, while others will operate on a normal schedule because they weren’t affect as much by the ice and snow,” said a spokesperson of StarMed in a statement to Queen City News.

This is a developing story. Queen City News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories