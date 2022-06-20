CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — StarMed Healthcare announced it will begin providing the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months up to 5 years old this Wednesday.

The vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are the same as vaccines for adults, but will be administered to children in smaller doses, StarMed officials said.

Pfizer recommends three doses at one-tenth the strength of an adult shot. The second shot would be three weeks after the first, followed by a third shot at least two months later

Moderna recommends two doses at one-fourth the strength of an adult shot. The second shot would be about four weeks after the first

Parents can register their children here for a vaccination at a StarMed Healthcare location. There is no cost to get vaccinated, with or without insurance, regardless of your immigration status, StarMed officials said.

Four StarMed locations will offer the vaccinations:

FreeMore Clinic, 4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC, 28208

Eastland Clinic, 5344 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC, 28212

Four Seasons, 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro, NC, 27407

4355 Gum Branch Rd., Jacksonville, NC, 28540

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the vaccine in children 5 and younger on June 15 and it was approved by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on June 19.

The temporary side effects are similar to adults: a sore arm at the injection site, headache, and being tired or achy for a day or two, StarMed officials said.

A COVID-19 vaccination can protect children against the virus, and the people around them. If a child does become infected with the virus, they may not become as sick as they would without the vaccine.