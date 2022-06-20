CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — StarMed Healthcare announced it will begin providing the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months up to 5 years old this Wednesday.
The vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are the same as vaccines for adults, but will be administered to children in smaller doses, StarMed officials said.
- Pfizer recommends three doses at one-tenth the strength of an adult shot. The second shot would be three weeks after the first, followed by a third shot at least two months later
- Moderna recommends two doses at one-fourth the strength of an adult shot. The second shot would be about four weeks after the first
Parents can register their children here for a vaccination at a StarMed Healthcare location. There is no cost to get vaccinated, with or without insurance, regardless of your immigration status, StarMed officials said.
Four StarMed locations will offer the vaccinations:
- FreeMore Clinic, 4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC, 28208
- Eastland Clinic, 5344 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC, 28212
- Four Seasons, 410 Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro, NC, 27407
- 4355 Gum Branch Rd., Jacksonville, NC, 28540
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the vaccine in children 5 and younger on June 15 and it was approved by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on June 19.
The temporary side effects are similar to adults: a sore arm at the injection site, headache, and being tired or achy for a day or two, StarMed officials said.
A COVID-19 vaccination can protect children against the virus, and the people around them. If a child does become infected with the virus, they may not become as sick as they would without the vaccine.