Stanly County offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing

Free coronavirus testing for residents in Stanly County begins Wednesday at the Stanly Community College’s Crutchfield Campus.
Anyone wishing to be participate in the free, drive-thru event can go to the back of the campus parking lot at 101 Stanly Parkway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing will also be offered on October 15, 16, 19, 20, 21 and 22.
Stanly County said “walk-ups” are accepted, but residents are encouraged to register here or call 877-562-4850.
