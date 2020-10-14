Stanly County offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing

A person is tested for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing centre in a car park at Chessington World of Adventures, in Chessington, Greater London, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Britain recorded 14,542 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the highest daily total since the coronavirus outbreak began. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Free coronavirus testing for residents in Stanly County begins Wednesday at the Stanly Community College’s Crutchfield Campus.

Anyone wishing to be participate in the free, drive-thru event can go to the back of the campus parking lot at 101 Stanly Parkway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Testing will also be offered on October 15, 16, 19, 20, 21 and 22.

Stanly County said “walk-ups” are accepted, but residents are encouraged to register here or call 877-562-4850.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE