Staffing remains ‘primary concern’ at Novant Health amid pandemic

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Novant Health officials said on Thursday that staffing remains a primary concern for multiple locations across the area amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Staffing remains our primary concern as we can easily add physical bed capacity, but cannot as easily add the clinical care teams that support them,” a spokesperson with Novant Health said. “We are redeploying team members, calling for qualified nurses to return to the bedside and are contracting with traveling nurses and support staff.”

Health officials with Novant said they continue to be concerned by current inpatient numbers, which remain at historic highs.

“Make no mistake about it: we are concerned by current inpatient numbers, which are at historic highs, as well as modeling that does not show the decline we need to see. We do, however, have additional surge planning levers we can pull, enabling us to continue caring for all critical and non-critical patients,” a Novant Health spokesperson said.

Novant Health said it has the necessary beds, staffing, and PPE to care for all those who need it.

“We need the help of our communities to ensure this continues to be the case in the weeks ahead.”

