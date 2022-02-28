MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It was a big weekend in Mecklenburg County; Saturday marked the official end of the county-wide mask mandate that had been in effect since August.

On Sunday, the Spectrum Center hosted its first Hornets game without the mandate in place.

In a statement Saturday, Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the company that operates the Spectrum Center, released a statement saying: “Following Mecklenburg County’s decision last week to rescind the mask mandate for indoor venues effective today, masks will no longer be required, but are recommended, for those in attendance. Additionally, as has been required throughout the season by the NBA, fans sitting in areas within 15 feet of the court and the player benches will still need to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours.”

“I think releasing the mask mandate is really going to help people see smiles again and boost confidence,” said Hornets spectator Cassie Sicheri. “You’re getting back to normal a little. Even though things still aren’t, we’re getting closer.”

With that being said, a sizable portion of fans at Sunday’s Hornets game decided to keep their masks on.

“I’m still going to wear mine because I know coronavirus is still out there. You’ve got a lot of people coming in, and you don’t know who’s been vaccinated or not,” said Hornets spectator Beverly Dulin-Massey.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment officials also said that if a specific performer requests masks be worn at their event, the facility will adhere to that request and require masks for that performance.

Meanwhile, local businesses are also taking the new mandate in stride.

Right across from the Spectrum Center is Bad Axe Throwing, who has decided to allow their customers to decide whether they want to wear a mask.

“Now that the mask mandate is over, I think that’s a good thing. If people want to wear a mask, by all means. If they’d like us to wear a mask, absolutely,” said Bad Axe Throwing employee Scott Hirshman. “I think right now, it’s just good that we can leave it to the individual, and people can choose.”