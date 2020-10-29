South End restaurant cited after videos show few masks, crowds inside

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A South End restaurant has been hit with a citation, accused of not following COVID-19 guidelines.

Video shows Nikko’s Japanese Restaurant packed with people during the pandemic. More video surfaced this past weekend.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police issued a citation to the restaurant for not following regulations.

The owner said they are reviewing the guidelines and will continue to educate employees.

