(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A South End restaurant has been hit with a citation, accused of not following COVID-19 guidelines.
Video shows Nikko’s Japanese Restaurant packed with people during the pandemic. More video surfaced this past weekend.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police issued a citation to the restaurant for not following regulations.
The owner said they are reviewing the guidelines and will continue to educate employees.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM
- Trump, Biden campaign on same turf in battleground Florida
- Netflix raises subscription prices
- South End restaurant cited after videos show few masks, crowds inside
- 2 families in Cabarrus County escape home after tree crashes into duplex
- As COVID-19 surges in Iowa, Congress still can’t pass relief