Some are wearing masks, others choose not to during pandemic

As the Carolinas start to ease restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, FOX 46 Charlotte wanted to know if people are choosing to follow the safety recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These guidelines, released during the start of the pandemic, are intended to stop the spread of the virus.

The CDC recommends people use a face covering when going out in public settings, specifically in areas where social distancing may be hard to maintain. Officials also advise keeping your hands clean through consistent washing, and, the use of hand sanitizer. Practicing social distancing, which requires staying 6-feet away from people, is also suggested.

Some of the most commonly visited places during the crisis have been retail stores, gas stations, and public parks. FOX 46 Charlotte stopped at these places to ask people if they are or aren’t following the recommendations.

Outside of a retail store, we spoke with people who were and weren’t wearing masks.

“I’m protecting you, as well as I’m protecting myself, and it would be selfish of me to not consider you in the process,” said one shopper.

According to the CDC’s website, “The virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms.” It is suggested that wearing a cloth face covering, like a mask, will help. Health experts say some of the most vulnerable populations to this virus include elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions that compromise their immune systems.

“Do we just all of a sudden start wearing masks because there are people with compromised immune systems? We’re more aware of those people know? No. Why? This comes down to personal rights,” said another shopper.

People at gas stations were observed using disposable gloves, t-shirts and napkins to avoid direct hand contact with the pumps.

“It might have COVID on it,” said one gas customer, avoiding bare contact with the pump handle. “Better safe than sorry. I also have hand sanitizer in the car too.”

At Freedom Park, people were spread out in socially distant spaces on a weekday. Some of the park goers told FOX 46 Charlotte they’re coming on the weekdays, and, in the slow hours, to avoid the crowds.

“It’s important,” said one park goer, concerned about the virus. “And you have to keep your eyes on others, and, when you have, say, dogs or little kids, they don’t really know better so they might walk up to other people or other people’s kids or dogs.”

Mecklenburg County Health Director, Gibbie Harris, has expressed concerns about people ignoring social distancing practices at local parks. The weekends have been problematic in the past with the number of people visiting at one time. FOX 46 Charlotte observed, on a weekend, people not following this guideline at local parks.