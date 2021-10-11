So when is Mecklenburg County’s mask mandate going to be over?

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Ask anyone on the street, and you can bet they have an opinion about the mask mandate.

“At this point, whatever is going to make you feel most safe and comfortable, that’s what you should do,” said Mecklenburg County resident Tamara Sterling.

“To me, I think it should be, it’s a personal choice,” said Yailma Santana. “People should have their own decision as far as if they want to wear a mask or don’t want to wear a mask.”

Mecklenburg County’s mandate went into effect August 18, and it was supposed to expire two weeks later. Nearly two months later, here we are.

“I think it should be over with,” Sterling said. “Let everyone just make their own decisions.”

Today, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris revealed the goal they have in mind to do away with the masks.

“The mask mandate is in place now until we are seeing numbers, our percent positivity rate, below five percent for a month,” Harris said.

Harris says as of Friday, 8.8 percent of COVID tests in the county were coming back positive.

“So, we still have a ways to go, but we have gotten up to around 13 percent, so we are coming down,” Harris said.

The numbers are looking optimistic. Two months ago, 50 percent of county residents were vaccinated. Now, the number is 56 percent. The second wave of mostly the Delta variant is waning.

Harris says in about two weeks, the FDA will make a decision on approval for the Pfizer vaccine for five to 11-year-olds.

“We want to give the community hope in terms of getting back to normal,” Harris said.