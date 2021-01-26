Smaller NC counties see fewer vaccines as doses get diverted to mass events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina’s Health and Human Services Secretary says part of the reason some counties aren’t getting any COVID-19 vaccines this week is because many of the doses are going to mass vaccination clinics like the one this coming weekend at Bank of America Stadium.

FOX 46 started looking into this because counties like Cabarrus and Gaston said they were told by the state they’re not getting any new doses this week.

Dr. Mandy Cohen says mass vaccination clinics like the one this past weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway are helping them ramp up getting shots in arms.

The state has used 95 percent of its vaccine supply, according to Dr. Cohen, and expects to exhaust the rest by the end of the day Tuesday, so North Carolina has almost gotten rid of its backlog, but some counties did not get any vaccine this week

“We recognize this week that we were particularly tight on our allocation because we were moving from that high capacity to that lower amount we have in first doses, and we committed to a large vaccination event at Panthers stadium this coming weekend so that constrained our allocation even more,” said Dr. Cohen.

Moving forward the state has a plan to give 84,000 doses to counties based on population to be split up each week among providers and the rest will go to underserved and minority populations.

“We have not run into that we have not had to cancel any appointments but it’s a tricky thing to operationalize when you don’t have real consistency in the amount of vaccine you’re getting,” said Dr. David Priest with Novant Health.