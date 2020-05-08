Send Video Questions: FOX 46 to air COVID-19 Response Congressional Town Hall Tuesday

Get your questions answered!
Join FOX 46 Charlotte for a live Q&A with congressional representatives from across North Carolina.
You will have a chance to hear and talk to your congressman about the coronavirus outbreak.
The COVID-19 Response Congressional Town Hall will air on FOX 46 Tuesday, May 12 from 7-8 p.m.
If you would like to send in a video question on the federal COVID-19 response, just record your name, town and question. Then email it to newstips@fox46.com
The deadline for video entrees is May 11 at 5 p.m.
TOWN HALL PARTICIPANTS:
District 1 – GK Butterfield (D)
District 3 – Greg Murphy (Rep.)
District 4 – David Price (D)
District 6 – Mark Walker (Rep.)
District 8 – Richard Hudson (Rep.)
District 9 – Dan Bishop (Rep.)
District 12 – Alma Adams (D)
District 13 – Ted Budd (Rep.)