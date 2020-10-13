Sen. Thom Tillis cleared to resume in-person activities following coronavirus diagnosis, quarantine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was cleared to resume in-person activities 10 days after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to a release from his office.

Tillis’ personal physician released a letter giving the senator, who is up for reelection in November, clearance to end his quarantine and resume in-person acitivites. The decision was made per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Dr. Jack Faircloth said.

You can read Faircloth’s full letter here.

Tillis first tested positive for the virus on Oct. 2. The senator originally said he was experiencing no symptoms but soon after said he had “mild symptoms,” but his condition did not decline any further and by Oct. 5 he said he was no longer experiencing any symptoms at all.

In addition to getting clearance to resume in-person activties, Tillis also announced that he will be taking part in an antibody study in partnership with Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health. He is also planning to participate in a study by UNC Chapel Hill that is considered “the nation’s largest coordinated effort to study immunology and COVID-19 in the United States,” the release said.

Tillis released the following statement: