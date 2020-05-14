Burr steps aside as Senate intelligence chair amid FBI probe

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina is stepping aside as chairman of the influential Senate Intelligence Committee while he’s under investigation for stock trades he made ahead of the market downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Thursday that Burr “contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation.”

“We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow,” McConnell said.

The FBI served Burr with a search warrant and seized a cell phone belonging to the North Carolina Republican on Wednesday, The Los Angeles Times reported, as part of the FBI’s investigation into lawmaker stock trades.

On Feb. 13, 2020, Burr and his wife sold 33 stocks valued between $628,000 and $1.7 million, according to Senate records.

He said he made the trades based solely on public information, not information he received from the committee, and he asked the Senate Ethics Committee to review the sales after they were made public.

