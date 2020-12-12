See the list of NC hospitals getting week-1 vaccine shipments

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are headed to North Carolina medical centers.
Week-1 shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the state during the week of Dec. 14.
The list below includes all week-1 shipments.
“Week 2 allocations will allow us to get vaccine to more locations and every county in NC,” the state DHHS said. “In week 2 we are expecting to receive both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.”
|Hospital
|Week 1 Allocations – Doses
|Blue Ridge HealthCare Hospitals, Inc
|975
|Caldwell Memorial Hospital
|975
|Cape Fear Valley Health System
|2925
|Hoke Hospital
|975
|Bladen County Hospital
|975
|CarolinaEast Medical Center
|975
|Carteret County General Hospital
|975
|Catawba Valley Medical Center
|975
|Frye Regional Medical Center
|975
|DLP Wilson Medical Center
|975
|Duke Raleigh Hospital
|1950
|Duke Regional Hospital
|1950
|Duke University Hospital
|2925
|Moore Regional Hospital
|1950
|CaroMont Regional Medical Center
|1950
|Granville Health System
|975
|Betsy Johnson Hospital
|975
|Haywood Regional Medical Center
|975
|Margaret R Pardee Memorial Hospital (Henderson County Hospital Corporation)
|975
|Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital
|975
|Iredell Health System
|975
|Johnston Health Services Corporation d.b.a. Johnston Health
|1950
|MH Mission Health, LLLP
|2925
|Nash UNC Health Care
|975
|New Hanover Regional Medical Center
|2925
|Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
|2925
|Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
|2925
|Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
|975
|Onslow Memorial Hospital, Inc.
|975
|Randolph Hospital, Inc DBA Randolph Health
|975
|Rex Hospital, Inc
|2925
|Rutherford Regional Health System, Duke LifePoint
|975
|Southeastern Regional Medical Center
|975
|CMC Enterprise
|2925
|Atrium Health Cabarrus (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
|1950
|Atrium Health Pineville (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
|1950
|Atrium Health Union (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
|1950
|Atrium Health Cleveland (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
|975
|Atrium Health Lincoln (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
|975
|Atrium Health Mercy, a facility of Carolinas Medical Center (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
|975
|Atrium Health University City (The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority)
|975
|Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
|2925
|Wesley Long Hospital
|1950
|Alamance Regional Medical Center, Inc.
|975
|UNC Lenoir Health Care
|975
|UNC Medical Center
|2925
|Vidant Medical Center
|2925
|Vidant North Hospital
|975
|Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
|2925
|High Point Medical Center
|975
|WakeMed Raleigh Campus
|2925
|WakeMed Cary Hospital
|975
|Wayne Memorial Hospital
|975
