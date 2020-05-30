2nd straight day NC reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus statistics Saturday morning.

1,185 new cases are being reported since yesterday. 1,076 new cases were reported on Friday. The state now has 27,673 cases statewide.

While those numbers continue to go up, so does testing. 404,0157 tests have now been performed including more than 13,000 since yesterday.

National and state leaders have already sounded the alarm on North Carolina being a hot spot and a place of concern where numbers of cases continue to significantly rise.

18 additional deaths were reported on Saturday raising the state tally to 877.

The state has entered phase two on its easing of restrictions and social distancing.

