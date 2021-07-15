Second round of winners in NC’s $1M vaccine lottery to be announced Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second round of winners for North Carolina’s $1 million vaccine lottery will be announced Thursday afternoon.

The drawing will take place at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh more than one week following the name draw.

Winners will now be announced every other week to make sure the person can be verified as having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a release from The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

Every eligible person who has been vaccinated has a number associated with their name, which a machine then picks a number from that the NCDHHS uses to match the name of the winner in their database.

If you are a winner, you will be called or emailed and have 48 hours to accept the prize and agree to be named publicly.

The winner will take home $707,000 after taxes and minors will receive a $125,000 college scholarship.

North Carolinians 18 and older are eligible for the $1 million cash prize and kids between the ages of 12 and 17 are entered to win $125,000 toward his or her college education.