‘Saving 30% of people from dying is huge.’ Merck’s antiviral pill now available to help fight COVID at StarMed location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Queen City now has a new way to fight COVID-19. StarMed is treating patients with antiviral pills at its Tuckaseegee Road location.

StarMed is expecting to prescribe the antiviral pill to 30 to 40 patients a day. The brand they have isn’t as effective against Omicron, but something is better than nothing.

“I’m a baby when it comes to being sick. I’m a mother, a grandmother,” said Toni Spivey, who was prescribed the antiviral pills.

Spivey started feeling the symptoms.

“The worst for me is the migraines, and it just trickles down your body, and you feel aches and pains,” said Spivey.

Then, she got the positive COVID test.

“I’m just that person who doesn’t want to go down and be in misery,” said Spivey.

She didn’t think she’d want monoclonal antibody treatments.

“I have always been skittish and anything to do with needles, I’m not a fan of,” said Spivey.

She’s one of the first patients to be treated with StarMed’s latest weapon against COVID, Merck’s antiviral pill. You take four pills in the morning and four at night for five days. They’re just what the doctor ordered.

“This is really exciting. It gives us another way to actually fight COVID. Up to this point, we only had the monoclonal antibody treatments,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian with StarMed.

Dr. Piramzadian says two out of the three monoclonal antibody treatments have not been very effective at fighting Omicron, so that really cuts into the supply of effective treatments.

“Unfortunately, we do turn away some of the patients who want monoclonal, so this is definitely a way to help people,” said Dr. Piramzadian.

The doctor says the Merck pill decreases the severity of COVID symptoms and decreases the chance of death and hospitalization by up to 30%, whereas the Pfizer pill is up to 90% effective against Omicron.

“Saving 30% of people from dying is huge,” said Dr. Piramzadian.

That’s reason enough for Spivey to give it a try.

“Not that you can just get so sick, we’ve lost people, we’ve lost people in this process. This is going to be a lifesaver for me,” said Spivey.

StarMed says the pills are free for patients, but there is a limited supply, so they’re trying to first get them to patients 60 and older and those who have risk factors, like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.