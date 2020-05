The North Carolina State Superintendent says schools will look different when student return this fall. FOX 46 had found a report that shows just what changes might be in place.

The American Federation of Teachers, one of the largest unions in the country representing school employees, released a 22 page report with recommendations for schools on how to safely reopen in the midst of COVID-19 this fall.

There are several key areas the report focuses on. The union suggests smaller class sizes of around 12-15 students in each, split scheduling so not as many students are in one building at the same time, a staggered lunch period and a change in access to school buildings.

Some of those access changes could include hand washing stations immediately available at the entrance as well as temperature checks.

"We don't have concrete answers at this particular point, but we are working towards solutions,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston.