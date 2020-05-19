Salon owners look to file lawsuit against North Carolina in push to be considered ‘essential business’

The lawsuit will state that NC has infringed on the rights of salon owner’s ability to earn a living with their vocation.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh-based law firm has begun to draft a lawsuit against the State of North Carolina on behalf of struggling salon owners.

The lawsuit will state that North Carolina has infringed on the rights of salon owner’s ability to earn a living with their vocation.

The suit is filed on behalf of the Hair is Essential Association, which consists, originally, of salon owners in Raleigh. However, the Facebook group has grown to more than 500 supporters in a matter of days.

“One person has no voice, but when people come together to stand strong, that’s what we’re doing,” said Adele Ange, of the organization.

Last week, the Kitchen & Turrentine law office issued a demand letter to Gov. Roy Cooper to allow salons to reopen by Monday at noon, or a lawsuit would be filed to make him comply.

Click here to see the full letter

FOX8 was told by the Hair is Essential Association that the governor did not respond. Also, during Monday’s news conference the governor stated, “these kinds of businesses have been closed because of the close personal contact.”

He also stated that it would be a joint effort between stylists and customers to ensure proper sanitation is met.

“I have my mask, I have my sanitization,” The Nerdy Colorist Salon owner Tiffany Benedict said. “We’re cleaning just like we are at the grocery store.”

The Greensboro salon owner said she isn’t hopeful that salons will open by the start of Phase 2. Her big worry right now is that she’s lost more than $20,000 in the past few months and could lose more.

“I’m still having to pay these bills, I don’t have any income coming in and that can’t last forever,” she said.

While it’s unknown how long it could take for a lawsuit to move through, Benedict and others are hopeful that it will light a spark in a conversation to support salon owners.

“I hope this does something. Even if it’s just getting in their face saying, y’all need to dig a little deeper,” she said.

Ange stressed that this is not just about fixing the problem now, but ensuring salons are labeled “essential businesses” if a second wave hits.

“If things like this happen again, that we have laws in place; that we have rights to say we can continue to work as long as we follow the guidelines in place,” Ange said.