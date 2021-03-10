Salisbury VA to host mass vaccination event this weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Salisbury VA Medical Center announced on Wednesday it will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Building 6 Gymnasium. Health care staff have a goal of vaccinating 1,000 veterans each day.

“Each event we’ve hosted has run ahead of schedule,” said Dr. Randall Gehle, acting chief of staff. “We have assembled a dedicated staff that wants to be here to help vaccinate veterans. They’ve had experience at our previous vaccination events and they’ve gotten quite good at it. We want to vaccinate as many of our veterans as possible and do it as quickly as possible. At this point, with millions of people vaccinated, safety is no longer a question.”

Salisbury VA Health Care System has vaccinated more than 17,000 veterans. Eligible veterans, regardless of age, may schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment by calling 800-706-9126.

“I’m very proud of the number of veterans we’ve been able to vaccinate thus far,” said Director Joseph Vaughn. “The only way we can get back to some sense of normalcy is to keep going with our vaccination efforts. That’s why we continue to host these types of events.”