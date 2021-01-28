Salisbury VA to host mass COVID-19 vaccination event; goal to vaccinate 1,000 veterans

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Salisbury VA Medical Center announced Thursday that it will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination event with a goal to vaccinate 1,000 veterans over two days.

The event, which is by appointment only, will be held in the Bldg. 6 Gym this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

VA health care teams have called veterans who are 75 and over to schedule these weekend appointments. Also, the Salisbury VA said veterans who are frontline essential workers and those in the aforementioned age group who went through Salisbury VA’s call center also were offered these weekend slots. No walk-in appointments will be available.

This event came together quickly, made possible by the willingness of employees to support this event, the Salisbury VA Medical Center said.

“The Veteran-centric attitude of our employees has been overwhelming,” said Salisbury VA Chief of Staff Randall Gehle. “We proposed this event and immediately had full staff support.”

Approximately 40 additional staff to include nurses, pharmacy staff, Dental Clinic volunteers, medical support assistants, and police officers will be on hand to ensure this event runs efficiently.

“The job our staff has done so far with getting the COVID-19 vaccine to our patients has been incredible,” said Salisbury VA Health Care System Director Joseph Vaughn. “Our facilities lead the Mid-Atlantic Network in vaccinating veterans.”

Salisbury VA Medical Center and its Health Care Centers in Charlotte and Kernersville have vaccinated more than 4,500 veterans and more than half its employees.

Vaccination events like this are something senior leadership would like to see continue.

“We will not let vaccine accumulate on our shelves,” said Gehle. “If we accumulate vaccine, we are going to get it into the arms of Veterans.”