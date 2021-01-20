Salisbury middle school to go remote after PE teacher passes away from COVID-19 complications

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A middle school in Rowan County is going remote starting Thursday after one of their teachers passed away on Tuesday due to COVID-19 complications.

Matthew Beaver passed away on Jan. 19, 2021. He was a beloved husband, father, son, PE teacher, coach, co-worker, and friend, according to his GoFundMe page.

“Healthy, 40-year-old, Matthew Beaver, PE teacher at Knox Middle School in Salisbury, North Carolina, passes away suddenly from complications from COVID-19.”

According to the GoFundMe, Coach Beaver was the definition of an all-around, selfless man. He was loved by his family, friends, coworkers, students, and everyone who met him.

Knox Middle School released a statement:

“We continue to grieve the loss of one of our teachers, Mr. Matthew Beaver. Out of respect for Mr. Beaver’s passing, tomorrow will be a remote learning day for Knox Middle School. Students should expect to hear from their teachers with assignments by tomorrow morning. Group B students should anticipate returning to school on Friday, January 22, 2021.”

Rowan-Salisbury Schools released a statement:

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of one of our educators, Mr. Matthew Beaver. Rowan-Salisbury Schools extends its sincerest condolences to the Beaver family and Knox Middle School staff and students. Mr. Beaver will truly be missed by his school family. Counselors will be available throughout the week and next week for students and staff who need support during this difficult time.”