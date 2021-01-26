North Carolina reports its 41st COVID-related inmate death

RUTHERFORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An inmate who was being housed at a facility in Rutherford County has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, state officials announced on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said the inmate, who was in his mid-60s and had underlying health conditions, tested positive on January 12 and was later transferred to a hospital as his condition worsened, the release said. He died on Tuesday.

“We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.

The inmate was being housed at the Rutherford Correctional Center.

More than 8,600 inmates have tested positive to date, according to data from Health and Human Services and NCDPS. There are currently 352 active cases and 11 inmates are currently in the hospital. Vaccines started being distributed within the prison system to staff and inmates last week. 41 inmates have died. This is the first in Rutherford County. Alexander County has the most related fatalities with six inmate deaths.