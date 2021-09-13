Rowan County reports over 2,200 new active COVID-19 cases

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Rowan County Health Department is reporting 2,237 new active cases of COVID-19 in the county over the last 14 days.

According to health officials, the county’s current COVID test positivity rate is around 20.2 percent. There have been 23,865 total cases in the county with 358 deaths. At least 45 percent of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated, with 50 percent of residents receiving at least one dose of a vaccine.

Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition (THPC), which includes Rowan County, reports 856 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, including 212 adults in intensive care and 367 adults currently on ventilators.





“As we continue to see an increase in cases, remember to protect yourself and others by continuing to practice the three W’s: wear your mask, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands often. Help us #stopthespread by getting vaccinated!” the health department wrote on social media.

