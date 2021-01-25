Rowan County moves to appointment-bases vaccinations after low COVID-19 vaccine allotment

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Rowan County Public Health announced Monday that it will move to an appointment-based vaccination process after receiving one-third of its expected COVID-19 allotment last week.

“On Thursday at 9:11 PM we received our notice of allocation for the week of January 25th,” Health Director Nina Oliver said in a statement. “Rowan County Public Health was allocated 300 doses, less than a third of what we fought to receive last week.”

At the current rate, Oliver said it could take nearly half a year to vaccinate eligible people in Groups One and Two.

“It is the availability of vaccine, not our process, that limits our ability to get vaccinations completed,” Oliver said. “I will continue to fight to get more doses allocated to our county.”

Starting Monday, January 25, appointment slots will open at 10 a.m. every Monday for Wednesday vaccine clinics. Appointments can be made by clicking here.

FULL STATEMENT FROM ROWAN COUNTY HEALTH DIRECTOR NINA OLIVER

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Oliver also recommended reaching out to primary care providers.