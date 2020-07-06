Widely popular Renaissance Festival is canceled due to COVID-19

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The popular Mecklenburg County Renaissance Festival has been canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic citing safety concerns.

“We had been hopeful that circumstances would improve,” the festival said in a statement released on Monday.

Many of the events at the festival are interactive and compromise social distancing. “We look to be part of the virus mitigation solution.”

Held annually in Huntersville, the widely popular event spans nearly two months and this would have been its 27th year being held.

Jousting, arts and crafts, music, food and beverage including beer and turkey legs, and rides and games are some of the features of the RenFest.

Organizers say the festival tradition will continue as they plan on holding the event in 2021.

