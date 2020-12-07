Remote learning grant for low-income families extended

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The deadline for a North Carolina grant aimed at helping low-income families during the pandemic has been extended and the deadline is Monday!

A lawsuit filed against the state reopened the application. It will allow people to apply for the North Carolina Extra Credit Grant Program.

The grant gives qualifying families a check from the state for $335.

Dee Grano, an advocate for low-income families at Kelso Communications, said the money is to help offset some of the expenses for daycare and with children learning from home during the pandemic.

October was the deadline to apply but now you have until Monday, December 7th at 2 pm. More than 1,400 applications have already been received.

“That’s exciting to us because, for everything 3,000 extra grant applications that are approved and receive through 335 fornc.com, 1 million will directly support children living in poverty,” Grano said. “We encourage those who are eligible and who have not already applied to do so as soon as possible.”

Qualifying families include:

– People who did not file a state tax return last year due to low income.

– People who did not complete the application before the original deadline.

– NC resident

– Families with a qualifying child.

Attorney Adam Doerr with Robinson Bradshaw and Hinson Law Firm filed a lawsuit against the state of North Carolina. The lawsuit alleged the state chose a “discriminatory, irrational, and unconstitutional process for distributing these payments.” And “it violated the state constitution.” A judge ruled to re-open the application.

“About 15,000 eligible low-income families learned about this program and applied,” Doerr said. “What we estimated to be tens or hundreds of thousands of eligible low-income families were set to receive nothing and those were the families most in need of this kind of help.”

To apply you must go to 335FORNC.com or click here.

