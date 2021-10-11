Remembering a CMPD school resource officer who died from COVID-19

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Teachers, high school students and police officers came together Monday to mourn the loss of 54-year-old CMPD officer Julio Herrera.

Herrera served at CMPD for 28 years, and was just months away from retirement when he died last week after battling COVID-19.

People shared amazing stories about Officer Herrera at his funeral at First Baptist Church in Uptown Charlotte. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings spoke at the funeral calling Herrera “one of the finest CMPD had to offer.”

“Everything you can think of, he was,” said Haleigh Washington, a senior at Ardrey Kell High School.

A sea of blue lights lined the street, and an American flag was draped across the sky to remember a man who was more than just a police officer.

“He would always say, ‘Do better. You can do better, I’m here for you.’ It was almost like he was a guidance counselor and officer in one,” said Washington.

Officer Hererra was a father to his two sons and a father figure to many at Ardrey Kell High School.

“Freshman year he saw me getting in a lot of trouble and he just sat me down and he was like, ‘Listen.’ He was like, ‘Just do better,” said Dominique Jenkins, a junior at Ardrey Kell.

Jenkins was one of many students who knew Officer Herrera, not only as his school resource officer, but also as his mentor.

“When I go to school, I always talked to him, he was always at our football games, so I’m going to miss having that, like, a person in your corner at school, who you can always talk to, I’m going to miss that.”

Police officers mourned alongside high school students for a man who was taken from them.

“I feel blessed to have worked with him, so it’s a sad time for our community. He’s meant so much. He’s been there since the school was opened,” said Brian Knab, Ardrey Kell High School’s Athletic Director.

“I’m going to miss seeing his smile and hearing his voice and seeing him at every sporting event he could go to,” said Washington.

But there’s something death can’t take away.

“He knew there was some good deep inside of you,” said Washington.

Officer Herrera’s legacy will endure.

“It pushes me to make the world better,” said Washington.

Officer Herrera leaves behind his wife and two sons. Students at Ardrey Kell say they want to put up a mural in remembrance of Officer Herrera and keep his name on his office door as a tribute to what he meant to everyone at the school.