Reid’s SouthPark worker tests positive for COVID-19, temporarily closes

Reid’s SouthPark is closing temporarily stating that an employee of the store’s location has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Upon receiving the news of the positive test, we immediately shut the facility down,” the eatery and market said in a statement on Monday.

Reid’s, which has multiple locations in and around Charlotte, says they will keep this location closed until it is fully sanitized, targeting Wednesday as the anticipated reopening. Other stores are to remain open.

North Carolina is currently in phase two of easing COVID-19 restrictions. While restaurants were prohibited from dine-in services, Reid’s is also a market so they were allowed to remain open, minus the dining in part.

Reid’s is requiring all members of the SouthPark location to get tested before returning to work.

