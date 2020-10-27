Recovered Charlotte COVID patient on recent surge: ‘Frightening’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Health experts say nearly half a million Americans tested positive for COVID-19 in just the last week as experts feared another surge this fall.

For George Washington III, that news is troubling.

“I just don’t want anyone to have to go through what we have been through,” Washington explained.

Washington is a freelancer specializing in voiceover work. Now, he’s using his voice to let others know what this virus can do to families.

Washington left Charlotte for Illinois to be with his mother, Shirley Washington, who was fighting cancer. Right before Mother’s Day, his mother passed away. As he worked to plan her funeral, his father, George Washington Junior, 81, got sick.

Doctors at the hospital quickly diagnosed him with COVID-19.

“He was in the COVID ICU for three weeks. It was too much for him and he was a tough, tough man,” said Washington about his father’s fight with the virus. On June 24, Washington lost his father.

Around that same time Washington and his brother, Brandon, contracted COVID. They believe they got sick while caring for their father before he went to the hospital.

“It was painful. I had all the flu pains and aches and it was constant,” said Washington who was sick for about ten days. He managed to avoid a trip to the hospital until about a month ago when he had a heart attack.

“There is a discussion that it’s possibly connected however as an African American man I am pre-disposed to that,” Washington said.

As cases surge across the country and the Carolinas, Washington hopes people will hear his pleas to stay vigilant.

“It’s frightening because people are just tired of it and because they are tired of it they’re choosing to just not worry but here’s the reality just because you are tired of it doesn’t mean the virus is gone,” Washington said.

With the holidays around the corner, doctors are urging Americans to continue to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.

