CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mecklenburg County Health Department reported a 3.7 percent positivity rate on Thursday, the lowest percentage the county has seen since the start of the pandemic.

The county’s mask mandate was lifted two weeks ago and concerns that there would be a spike soon thereafter have been put to bed.

On Monday state buildings and Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools made masks optional.

Thursday marks the seventh straight day the positivity rate was five percent or below, the mark that county health leaders said was the initial target to hit before the omicron variant surfaced. The county percentage spiked to nearly 40 percent after the new variant surfaced.

Under CDC guidance, the county is now considered to be in the green, low-risk category on community-level data.