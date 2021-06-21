Ready for NC’s $1 million vaccine lottery? Here’s exactly how the drawing will take place

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The first of four drawings for North Carolina’s $1 million and scholarship vaccine lottery is set to take place Wednesday, June 23.

Here’s exactly how it will work, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services:

The North Carolina Education Lottery will conduct a random number generator drawing and NCDHHS will determine the individual that corresponds to the number that is drawn.

Audio and visual recordings of the random number generator drawing will be made available.

NCDHHS must then go through a lengthy process of verifying that the individual does not fall under any exclusions from participation in program and contacting the individual to get their consent to receive the funds and release their identity. This could take several days. No identifying details will be revealed prior to that.

When Governor Roy Cooper first announced North Carolina’s Summer Cash and College Tuition drawings, specific groups of people were not immediately eligible based on where they got vaccinated.

That group included those vaccinated through the Veterans Administration (VA) among others. But that has since changed.

According to NCDHHS, those vaccinated by the Veterans Administration (VA) and through the Tribal Health Program are now eligible for the $4 Million Summer Cash and College Tuition drawings announced last week by Cooper to motivate people to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

“Thanks to our partners across the state, we are now able to include veterans vaccinated through the VA and American Indians vaccinated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians,” said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Everyone can protect themselves and their community while also getting a chance to win a million dollars. It’s a win-win.”

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Four vaccinated North Carolinians 18 and older will win $1 million each and four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win tuition for post-secondary education.

“Thanks to our partners across the state, we are now able to include veterans vaccinated through the VA and American Indians vaccinated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians,” said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Everyone can protect themselves and their community while also getting a chance to win a million dollars. It’s a win-win.”

Four vaccinated North Carolinians 18 and older will win $1 million each and four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win tuition for post-secondary education.

Entries closed at midnight on Sunday, June 20.

North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize.

Youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 towards post-secondary education.

The $125,000 can be used at any post-secondary institution and is awarded in the form of a NC 529 account.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run June 23–Aug. 4.

Drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays starting June 23.

New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing. Winners will be verified and then announced.