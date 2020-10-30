Raleigh’s mayor puts 10 p.m. curfew in place ahead of planned protest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin has put a curfew in place Friday ahead of a planned protest.

The curfew will be in place from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

“There are two protests scheduled to take place in downtown Raleigh Friday afternoon and evening. Raleigh is and always will be a place where people can exercise their rights and have their voices heard. As Mayor, I take the responsibility of keeping our community safe seriously,” Baldwin said.

A flier circulating social media describes a “Night of Mischief” and tells attendees to wear black.

The protest is in response to the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. by police in Philadelphia on Monday.

Wallace Jr., who police said was armed with a knife, was shot 14 times after officers told him to drop the weapon.

Protests in Philadelphia have left to hundreds of arrests and dozens of officers being injured.

