Raleigh City Council OKs mask requirement; timeline not announced

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCN) — Raleigh is moving forward with requiring masks in places where people are unable to social distance.

City council members approved the new measure Tuesday.

Often encouraged, face masks are not always worn by people in public. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said she witnessed it firsthand recently at the grocery store.

“Half the people there did not have masks on. It was very disconcerting,” said Baldwin.

She said apartment complexes and retail stores have reported people not wearing masks and not social distancing.

The mask requirement comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in our area.

“We need to set the standards and expectations,” said Baldwin.

The Raleigh City Council unanimously approved to allow the mayor to expand the state of emergency, adding an ordinance requiring face masks.

But, a timeline for when the new rule would go into effect has not been announced.

The city’s using similar ordinances in Orange and Durham counties for guidance. Officials from both counties said they’re enforcing orders through education. They have not cited anyone for not wearing a mask.

Raleigh doesn’t plan to have citations or police involved to enforce the ordinance.

“This would be one of those things, it’s a rule,” Baldwin said. “We would ask for compliance, but we’d enforce it with education, just as Durham and Orange County are doing.”

The city still needs to work out the details of when and where people will be required to wear masks.

Overall, they’ll be needed when social distancing isn’t possible, like in retail centers and transit.

Council member Corey Branch suggested finding ways to provide masks to people who don’t have access to them.

“We need to make sure that people are educated and are aware and we do some more community building around that,” said Branch.

The mayor said she’d like to work with Wake County on this but will move forward without them.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford released the following statement: